Rest in peace to Chloe the punk-scene pug 

click to enlarge Chloe had quite a smile.

Tim Crisp

Last week, popular Chicago punk-scene pug Chloe died at age 13. She was a constant presence on the long-running music and culture podcast Better Yet, whose host, Tim Crisp, frequently photographed Chloe alongside his interviewees. If you're plugged into the local punk and rock scenes, chances are you've seen pics of Chloe relaxing on a couch with the likes of Kelly Hogan, Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm, Lala Lala's Lillie West, Piebald's Travis Shettel, Stef Chura, Eleventh Dream Day's Rick Rizzo, and Laura Stevenson. "Chloe was a magnet of cheer. She loved meeting people and wowing them with her mile-wide smile and snorts," says Crisp. "I can only be grateful to have loved her and to have that love returned so deeply." RIP Chloe—you were a good dog.

A loose team of Chicago music people just launched the free online nature and ecology publication Mid Magazine. The debut issue includes an interview with rapper Adamn Killa, poems by Kimani Rose and Ben "Neon Pajamas" Niespodziany, and art by DJ Jermaine Collins (aka Composuresquad) and UK producer Kai Whiston. Chicago DJ and producer Ariel Zetina made a companion mix that corrals 100 Gecs, Shygirl, and DJ Genderfluid into a riotous 22-minute party. You can hear Zetina's mix and download the issue at soundcloud.com/midmag.

Before 13-year-old Patrick McNamara died in 2011 from brain tumors called ependymoma, friends and family inspired by his bravery (he'd undergone more than 15 surgeries since age two) had established the charity Pat Mac's Pack to fund pediatric brain tumor research. On Friday, January 10, Thalia Hall hosts Fck Cncr Fest to benefit the Pack, with music from Rookie, American Grizzly, Jennifer Hall, and psych rockers Tongues Unknown—whose lineup includes Pat's neighbor and friend Connor Grant. Hall dropped the booming "In the Water" in October, and she's got more material coming in 2020. v



One of the performers at Fck Cncr Fest, singer-songwriter Jennifer Hall, released a video for her song "In the Water" in October.



Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.