 Chinese guitarist Li Jianhong takes spiritual psychedelic noise to Europe | Music Review | Chicago Reader

September 23, 2020 Music | Music Review

Chinese guitarist Li Jianhong takes spiritual psychedelic noise to Europe 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The cover of Father, and a Wild Trail Zigzagging Down features a landscape photograph taken by Li Jianhong.

The cover of Father, and a Wild Trail Zigzagging Down features a landscape photograph taken by Li Jianhong.

Li Jianhong

RLi Jianhong, Father, and a Wild Trail Zigzagging Down

Cold Moss
coldmoss.bandcamp.com

Guitarist Li Jianhong is fairly unknown in the U.S., but he’s one of the most important experimental musicians in China. Like Sonic Youth and Japanese rock collective Ghost, he straddles and/or blasts his way across the line between psychedelic rock and exploratory noise; he also frequently incorporates a spiritual component inspired by Buddhism and traditional Chinese art. The tracks on his latest album, Father, and a Wild Trail Zigzagging Down, were recorded in 2018 at various venues on his first European tour, and together they make for a lovely summation of his range and focus. The track “At Dusk, Man at the Stream” sounds like Li is slicing his guitar apart with pieces of scrap metal—it’s as though an unaccompanied rock musician wandered into an ambush and came out with an instrument stripped of its parts. “At Dusk, Daffodils at the Stream” spins its ominous ambience from feedback, drones, clicks, and warbles, and the 27-minute title track also starts out diffuse and quiet—before building into an ecstatic wah-wah drone. Its thick, harsh, sustained blast of grimy lyricism is equal parts Jimi Hendrix and Iannis Xenakis. Listeners won over by this excellent set of songs are advised to move on to Li’s 2008 magnum opus, the 51-minute, one-track San Sheng Shi—or, for something completely different, D!O!D!O!D!, his early, Ruins-esque punk duo with drummer Huang Jin.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

  • The List: March 31-April 6

    The List: March 31-April 6

    Music Critics' Choices and other notable shows: the Julian Lage Group, the Ben Allison Band, Lil Wayne, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Death and the Powers, Off!, and more
    • by Peter Margasak, Miles Raymer, Deanna Isaacs, Kevin Warwick, Leor Galil, Monica Kendrick and Jessica Hopper
    • Mar 31, 2011
  • Deborah Stratman's Sonic Warfare

    Deborah Stratman's Sonic Warfare

    A fascinating new sound installation by filmmaker Deborah Stratman invites the contemplation of sonic warfare.
    • by Peter Margasak
    • Sep 3, 2010

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Noah Berlatsky

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.23.20
First Name Basis: 40 Years of Portraits by Dmitry Samarov
Galleries & Museums
First Name Basis: 40 Years of Portraits by Dmitry Samarov Firecat Projects
August 21
"Petite Mort" Opening Reception
Galleries & Museums
"Petite Mort" Opening Reception Aspect/Ratio
September 01
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation