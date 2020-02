Samuel NigroshThe tenth and last annual Chili-Synthesizer Cookoff presented by Brett Naucke and Beau Wanzer and featuring defending champion Whitney Johnson competing against Cooper Crain, Tom Owens, and Alex Inglizian at the Empty Bottle on Sun 2/9

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

Or: