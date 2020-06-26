Pride is alive this year at Lost Lake's Chick-Feel-Gay 2.0 Don't let Christian-corporate fast food tell you anything different: fried chicken is queer.

It all happens Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM, and Monday from 4 to 6 PM, firmly establishing that fried chicken sandwiches are here, they're queer, and they're available on the Lord’s Day. v

Did you know the original Chick-fil-A in Hapeville, Georgia, was called “the Dwarf House"?

