Pride is alive this year at Lost Lake's Chick-Feel-Gay 2.0 

Don't let Christian-corporate fast food tell you anything different: fried chicken is queer.

Dani Kaplan

Did you know the original Chick-fil-A in Hapeville, Georgia, was called “the Dwarf House"?


The important thing is to not let a bigoted fast-food chain play god with your sandwich.

Though the virus has kneecapped the usual Pride festivities it has not stopped Chick-Feel-Gay 2.0 at Lost Lake. For the second year in a row, executive sous chef Dani Kaplan, with former Income Tax sous chef Carolyn Centofanti, will offer a “pun in the face of oppression,” slinging fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries ($15), this time through the bar’s walk-up window, along with rainbow flag cookies ($5) and “Dykes Hard Lemonades” ($15). All proceeds benefit Brave Space Alliance. They’re also taking donations of menstrual products for the Chicago Period Project.

It all happens Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM, and Monday from 4 to 6 PM, firmly establishing that fried chicken sandwiches are here, they're queer, and they're available on the Lord’s Day.  v

