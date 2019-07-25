 Chicago’s Calboy shows why he’s the envy of aspiring rappers everywhere on Wildboy | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

July 25, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Chicago’s Calboy shows why he’s the envy of aspiring rappers everywhere on Wildboy 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Calboy

Calboy

Lucy Hewett

RLollapalooza day two with Childish Gambino, Bring Me The Horizon, and more

Fri 8/2, noon-10 PM (Calboy plays at 12:50 PM), Grant Park, S. Columbus and E. Jackson, $130-$650, all-ages

RRich the Kid, Calboy
Sat 8/3, 11 PM, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, $30-$48, 17+

Scroll through the first 20 of Soundcloud’s 50 most popular tracks right now, and you’ll find songs from three Chicagoland MCs: Juice Wrld, Polo G, and Calboy. The song in the top 20 with the most total plays is Calboy’s “Envy Me,” with more than 66 million since December. And those numbers are just for the version Calboy released after signing to RCA and Polo Grounds in fall 2018—the “Envy Me” video had been on YouTube since August, and now has more than 113 million plays there. The melodic, bittersweet tune has inspired a dance challenge on video-making apps such as TikTok and Triller, and it’s provided a milestone for the newest class of successful Chicago street rappers—a loose cadre that includes Lil Zay Osama, El Hitta, and the aforementioned Polo G. These artists’ lyrical prowess, entrancing pop hooks, and proclivity for singing help their darkest stories go down smoothly, which might be part of why they haven’t provoked the kind of media hysteria that greeted Chief Keef in 2012. Calboy’s major-label debut, May’s Wildboy, fills out its lyrically sorrowful, melodically irresistible songs with guest spots from team of big-name rappers, including Lil Durk and Meek Mill; their variety of vocal textures break up his smooth performances and ensure the material doesn’t blur together.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Rich the Kid, Calboy

    Recommended 17+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Rich the Kid, Calboy @ House of Blues

    • Sat., Aug. 3, 11 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Lollapalooza day two with Childish Gambino, Bring Me The Horizon, Tame Impala, Alesso, Baynk, Bishop Briggs, NF, Snails, Nothing Nowhere, Death Cab For Cutie, Janelle Monae, Whethan, Matoma, Rich the Kid, Chevelle, Upsahl, Honne, Calboy, and more

    Recommended All Ages Soundboard
    Lollapalooza day two with Childish Gambino, Bring Me The Horizon, Tame Impala, Alesso, Baynk, Bishop Briggs, NF, Snails, Nothing Nowhere, Death Cab For Cutie, Janelle Monae, Whethan, Matoma, Rich the Kid, Chevelle, Upsahl, Honne, Calboy, and more @ Grant Park

    • Fri., Aug. 2, 12 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.25.19
Davila 666, Running, Las Cruxes
Music
Davila 666, Running, Las Cruxes Sleeping Village
July 25
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation