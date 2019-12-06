 Chicagoland foursome Mt. Pocono know what makes punk a life force | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

December 06, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Chicagoland foursome Mt. Pocono know what makes punk a life force 

By

click to enlarge Mt. Pocono

Mt. Pocono

Adrian Medriano

Mt. Pocono, Jupiter Styles, Corolla

Tue 12/17, 9:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont, $5, 21+

Elgin punk band Mt. Pocono aren’t reinventing the wheel—they just want to make sure that when theirs rolls, it does it with a brilliant burst of new energy. The four-piece seem to subsist on a steady diet of emo, power pop, and shoegaze—at least that’s the impression I get from the burly tunes on their latest self-released EP, July’s Fear of the Savanna, Terror of the Suburbs. Bruised but gilded guitars heave the band’s gnashing, bellicose melodies through hard-fought climaxes and not-quite-quiet lulls, turning songs about twentysomething romantic despair and socioeconomic insecurity into paradoxically triumphant anthems. And on the dreamy ballad “Rot,” Mt. Pocono nail the kind of earnest uplift that helps keep punk rock a vital art form.   v

