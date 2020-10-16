 Chicago soul man Nate Barksdale makes smooth sounds to get us through the city’s coldest months | Music Review | Chicago Reader

October 16, 2020 Music | Music Review

Chicago soul man Nate Barksdale makes smooth sounds to get us through the city’s coldest months 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Nate Barksdale

Nate Barksdale

Jules Graham

RNate Barksdale, Summer Was Over Before It Started

Self-released
natebarksdale.bandcamp.com

On the eve of the first day of fall, prolific Chicago soul man Nate Barksdale self-released Summer Was Over Before It Started. The pandemic eliminated so much of what Chicagoans cherish about the city’s warmest months, but Barksdale’s supple blend of neosoul melody and hip-hop percussion, wrapped up in R&B smoothness, captures the wistfulness that I always feel at the end of summer—and that I feel with an extra twinge at the end of a summer I barely got to enjoy. The oceanside riff of “Take Me As I Am” evokes a romantic sunset that lasts for hours, and on “Diamond Spurs” Barksdale’s syrupy, pitched-down vocals ride an arrangement of smoldering funk keys and resplendent percussion that’s steamy enough to fog up your windows. Suave and commanding, Barksdale can help you believe in your own power to push back the shortening days of onrushing winter and rekindle the warmth of summer.   v

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Queer folks of color want to cancel today’s Buttigieg-Lightfoot book event
Fraxiom jigsaws pop into a new frame
Deeply Rooted turns 25
Jungian and restless
You’re going to be OK
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

10.16.20
Wet Cash
Performing Arts
Wet Cash Dark Tower Comics
July 28
Music
Save Our Stages Fest day one featuring Dillon Francis, Marshmello & Demi Lovato, G-Eazy, YG, Macklemore, Dizzy Fae, Sebastián Yatra, Finneas, Alec Benjamin
October 16
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation