 Chicago rocker Jackie Hayes bottles up burnout on her new EP | Music Review | Chicago Reader

August 06, 2021 Music | Music Review

Chicago rocker Jackie Hayes bottles up burnout on her new EP 

By
click to enlarge Jackie Hayes

Jackie Hayes

Courtesy the artist

RJackie Hayes, There’s Always Going to Be Something

Self-released
jackiehayes.bandcamp.com

Jackie Hayes left behind a devout Christian upbringing in Waukegan to move to Logan Square at age 19 and pursue her music career on her terms. As a frequent opener at Schubas and other local clubs, she refined her attitude-heavy vocal melodies supported by simple, sludgy guitar lines and loose hip-hop drums. Hayes worked at a grocery store through the pandemic, and her new EP, There’s Always Going to Be Something, captures the malaise of young adulthood while depicting the residual burnout of a year without live music; though she’s just 22, she recently told NME that the pandemic left her “missing the drive and motivation of my younger self.” On “omg,” her voice curdles into a sneer as she sings, “It’s just not as fun as they advertised.” The song might be about failed romance or creative frustration or self-isolation—the lyrics are ambiguous, but her disappointment and disillusionment are crystal clear. The track “have fun,” set to a midtempo beat perfect for terrestrial rock radio, recalls Iggy Pop’s famous desire to, well, “have some fun”—it exudes the power of simple pleasures. The production on There’s Always Going to Be Something is by Billy Lemos, who also worked with Hayes on her previous EP, and he cleverly mimics the lineup of a full rock band. “Material” is generally sparse, but it blooms into overwhelming layers of feedback, solos, and barely scrutable vocals. Hayes’s lyrics describe a struggle to escape the past, but the energy of the song’s conclusion suggests that a breakthrough may just be a matter of turning up the volume on your guitar amp a few notches.  v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Get our free weekly Early Warnings newsletter 💌

It’s Chicago’s essential months-ahead music calendar straight to your inbox.

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

08.06.21
Liam Kazar, Peter Cottontale
Music
Liam Kazar, Peter Cottontale Sleeping Village
August 06
LatiNxt Music Festival day one featuring DJ Bembona, Los Rakas, Making Movies, George Arthur Calendar
Music
LatiNxt Music Festival day one featuring DJ Bembona, Los Rakas, Making Movies, George Arthur Calendar Navy Pier Beer Garden
August 06
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation