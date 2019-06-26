 Chicago Reader Pride Block Party 2019 | Reader Events | Chicago Reader

June 28, 2019 Reader | Reader Events

Share

Chicago Reader Pride Block Party 2019 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer

There may have been rain on Sunday, but that didn't stop the rainbows from taking over Marz Community Brewing for our Pride Block Party! Thanks to all who came out to celebrate our city's rich and diverse 50 years of LGBTQ+ community legacy with Drag Queen Story Hour, house and salsa dance lessons, a Janet Jackson Tribute, and so much more. Erik Kommer and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth captured these special moments of technicolor magic from the day. (You can see all of Manaa-Hoppenworth's photos here!)

An extra thank you to Nue Vodka, Marz Community Brewing, Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Ms. Blakk for President, Old Town School of Folk Music, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Sprint, Vocalo, Young Chicago Authors, and Windy City Times for making the day possible.

Happy Pride, Chicago! We'll see you again next year. v

click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge ERIK KOMMER
  • Erik Kommer
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
click to enlarge LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More Reader Events »

Related Locations

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Reader staff

Agenda Teaser

06.28.19
Flipper ft. David Yow & Rachel Thoele, Porcupine, Ganser, Hotlips Messiah
Music
Flipper ft. David Yow & Rachel Thoele, Porcupine, Ganser, Hotlips Messiah Reggies’ Rock Club
June 28
ALTERNATIVE SPACE: A simulated art fair
Galleries & Museums
ALTERNATIVE SPACE: A simulated art fair Heaven Gallery
June 28
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation