Chicago Reader Pride Block Party 2019 

There may have been rain on Sunday, but that didn't stop the rainbows from taking over Marz Community Brewing for our Pride Block Party! Thanks to all who came out to celebrate our city's rich and diverse 50 years of LGBTQ+ community legacy with Drag Queen Story Hour, house and salsa dance lessons, a Janet Jackson Tribute, and so much more. Erik Kommer and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth captured these special moments of technicolor magic from the day. (You can see all of Manaa-Hoppenworth's photos here!)
An extra thank you to Nue Vodka, Marz Community Brewing, Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Ms. Blakk for President, Old Town School of Folk Music, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Sprint, Vocalo, Young Chicago Authors, and Windy City Times for making the day possible.
Happy Pride, Chicago! We'll see you again next year. v