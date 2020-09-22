Chicago Reader hires first-ever social justice reporting fellow 

click to enlarge Courtesy Adam M. Rhodes

The Chicago Reader has announced the hiring of Adam M. Rhodes as the alternative paper’s first-ever social justice reporting fellow. The position is made possible by a generous grant from the Field Foundation.

Rhodes is a recent graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, where he earned his master’s in journalism with a focus on social justice and investigative journalism. He is an experienced legal journalist who has spent the bulk of his career reporting on civil rights issues, particularly LGBTQ+ issues and racial equity.

Most recently, Rhodes produced a three-part audio documentary about the history of the police torture justice movement in Chicago; and BuzzFeed published his monthslong investigation into struggles to access quality HIV treatment in Puerto Rico.

“There almost aren’t words to say just how honored and how excited I am to be joining the Chicago Reader team,” Rhodes said. “At a time when crucial local journalism is so needed, especially journalism that holds those in power to account, I am so blessed to be able to continue this important work under the leadership of Karen Hawkins, Sujay Kumar, and a personal hero of mine, Tracy Baim, as well as alongside stellar writers and editors. It’s just a dream.”

Prior to Medill, Adam was a general assignment reporter at the legal newswire Law360 in New York City, where he focused on financial deals and regulation and the federal court system. He earned his bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

“We’re thrilled to have Adam on board to help strengthen our social justice beat reporting and build on the Reader’s legacy of accountability journalism,” said Hawkins, co-editor in chief. “We received nearly 85 applications for the fellowship, and we were impressed with all of the candidates, who we hope will stay in touch with us. We’re incredibly grateful to the Field Foundation for funding this opportunity through the Media & Storytelling program." v