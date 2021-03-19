Chicago rapper-producer Tree extends his winning streak with Soul Trap 

In the past decade, Chicago hip-hop has elevated many talented acts to the national stage, among them rapper-producer Tremaine Johnson, better known as Tree —and his wildly idiosyncratic sounds set him apart from most of those newly minted stars. The Cabrini-Green native specializes in calamitous productions whose tough-as-nails percussion frames honeyed vocal samples warped till they sound ghostly; it’s a style Tree calls “soul trap.” This sound enriches his storytelling, giving his worldly-wise perspective more heft and making the detailed snapshots from his youth feel as tangible as flesh. Tree’s new Soul Trap (self-released via Soul Trap Music) takes a more restrained, minimal approach to this aesthetic, to excellent effect; the sparse arrangement of “Scared of Airplanes,” with its acerbic electronic claps, rubber-band bass, and sproinging synths, enlivens Tree’s reflective, searching verses about his role as a mentor and the choices he’s made in life. Respected veterans Roc Marciano and King Louie are among the guests dropping verses on Soul Trap , which gives me hope that more people will be introduced to one of Chicago’s most gripping and underappreciated artists. v

