 Chicago rapper Lucki settles into his hot streak on Almost There | Music Review | Chicago Reader

June 12, 2020 Music | Music Review

Chicago rapper Lucki settles into his hot streak on Almost There 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Lucki

Lucki

Courtesy the Artist

RLucki, Almost There

Lucki/Empire
empi.re/index.php#blog

Any future history of Chicago hip-hop would be incomplete without a chapter about rapper Lucki. Starting with his startling 2013 debut, Alternative Trap, he’s been shaping and tightening a distinctive style built on forlorn storytelling and a languorous flow. His zonked-out affectations can make his songs seem tossed off, but when you listen deeper, the vulnerability, anxiety, and tension he carries in his gritty groan strike you with full force. Lucki has been on a remarkable streak the past couple years, and his third full-length in 15 months, May’s Almost There (Lucki/Empire), lands like a three-pointer in the final seconds of a blowout second quarter in game seven of the NBA finals. Lucki fits vivid tales strewn with drugs, fast cars, and heartbreak into songs that barely break two minutes, and his subtle inflections lend each track a noirish gravitas. As dark as he can get, he steers away from the morose; on “Pure Love-Hate,” Lucki’s voice threads through a brittle bell melody and a melting vocal sample with a subtle uplift that gives his story of a past dalliance a sense of spiritual fulfillment.   v

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation