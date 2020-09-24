Chicago rapper KC Ortiz brings buckle-your-seat-belts fun to The Campground 

Rapper KC Ortiz grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and fell in love with Chicago after her drag mother showed her a video of local female-impersonation pageant Miss Continental. As she told Windy City Times last year , “I hadn’t transitioned at that time and didn’t know that world existed. When I saw that video, I wanted to go so bad. I visited Chicago and knew I had to move here.” Since relocating to the city in 2006, after a stint in the air force, she’s become ingrained in a hip-hop circle that overlaps with the city’s LGBTQ+ community; celebrated queer Chicago collective and label Futurehood released her great 2016 debut, Beach Street . On her new self-released EP, The Campground , Ortiz’s blunt verses are simultaneously voluptuous and tough as nails, and her southern twang gives even the severest beats some swing. She drops meaty, assertive rhymes with a triumphant punch, and her frisky performances can make any instrumental sound better. v

