Chicago rapper Jovan Landry gives her production skills a well-deserved spotlight on World Vibe 

Jovan Landry calls herself “One-Third Emcee” to emphasize her creative pursuits away from the mike—according to an interview she gave to Chicago Crowd Surfer in March 2019, she splits the other two-thirds of her energy between photography and filmmaking. And Landry’s talents don’t end there. She spearheaded a 2019 collaborative album called Synergy , which brought together nearly a dozen great woman rappers, among them Jade the Ivy, Tweak G, and both members of Glitter Moneyyy; women handled every aspect of its creation, including producing, performing, and engineering. On top of all that, Landry is a sharp producer: the tight, energetic tracks on her new instrumental EP, World Vibe , mix elements of Afrobeat, dancehall, and house. The elegantly rubbery bass and minimal percussion splatter that drive “Electrohouse” radiate enough joy to get you through the day. v

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!