 Chicago rapper Jay Wood gives his hardest verses a pop polish on Trackstar | Music Review | Chicago Reader

September 17, 2020 Music | Music Review

Chicago rapper Jay Wood gives his hardest verses a pop polish on Trackstar 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Jay Wood

Jay Wood

Courtesy the Artist

RJay Wood, Trackstar

Freesole
jaywood.bandcamp.com

Three years ago Chicago rapper Jay Wood (a member of the Freesole collective) dropped his debut full-length, Self Doubt, where he made mincemeat of hard-edged beats while sharing the mike with more established MCs, including Ajani Jones and Femdot. Since then Wood has polished his skills and reconciled his fierce vocals with his interest in pop songwriting. On his new EP, Trackstar (Freesole), he matches the ironclad mettle of his toughest instrumentals and harshest drums with boisterous performances that tease out the sweetness hidden in the tracks—on “Champagne” he rounds off his rapid raps with a light, honeyed touch. Producers Namesake and Moses Mode also have an ear for glossy pop, which comes through most prominently on the title track—Wood matches the music’s ostentatious R&B vibes with gold-flaked singing that’s sensuous enough to make Travis Scott blush.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.17.20
Bluefecta featuring Toronzo Cannon, Sandra Antongiorgi, Browns Crew, SistaStrings, Jon Langford & Jean Cook, DJ Dripsweat, Harvey Dreaver, B. Keyz, DEATH, Jaefkae, Avery R. Young, Ric Wilson
Music
Bluefecta featuring Toronzo Cannon, Sandra Antongiorgi, Browns Crew, SistaStrings, Jon Langford & Jean Cook, DJ Dripsweat, Harvey Dreaver, B. Keyz, DEATH, Jaefkae, Avery R. Young, Ric Wilson
September 17
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation