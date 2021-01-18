Chicago rapper 엔도 Endo trains his sights on the top of pop playlists

Chicago rapper 엔도 Endo began releasing his dance-indebted tracks in 2018, and he’s since gravitated toward a loose collective of experimental pop, hip-hop, and dance musicians supported by production company Reset Presents . It booked Endo for his first live set in February 2019, on a show that also featured rising locals such as R&B artist Hxry and rapper Mohawk Johnson . (In March of that year, Johnson appeared on the volcanic Endo single “Burn It Up.”) Endo recruited Reset founder Camden Stacey to coproduce his new self-released album, Gemini , a taut blend of ostentatious dance, effervescent pop, and exacting hip-hop. Endo raps in English and Korean, switching between the two languages as casually as he might flip a light switch. He sharpens every single syllable of his staccato raps, but he’s also keen on complementing gentle instrumentals by dialing back his vocals to a simmer. On “Everything,” Endo plays off the rubbery bounce of the chattering instrumental with a carefree joy that could propel the track onto a pop-centric Spotify playlist. v

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!