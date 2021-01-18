 Chicago rapper 엔도 Endo trains his sights on the top of pop playlists | Music Review | Chicago Reader

January 18, 2021 Music | Music Review

Chicago rapper 엔도 Endo trains his sights on the top of pop playlists 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge 엔도 Endo

엔도 Endo

Courtesy the artist

R엔도 Endo, Gemini

Self-released
endo96.bandcamp.com

Chicago rapper 엔도 Endo began releasing his dance-indebted tracks in 2018, and he’s since gravitated toward a loose collective of experimental pop, hip-hop, and dance musicians supported by production company Reset Presents. It booked Endo for his first live set in February 2019, on a show that also featured rising locals such as R&B artist Hxry and rapper Mohawk Johnson. (In March of that year, Johnson appeared on the volcanic Endo single “Burn It Up.”) Endo recruited Reset founder Camden Stacey to coproduce his new self-released album, Gemini, a taut blend of ostentatious dance, effervescent pop, and exacting hip-hop. Endo raps in English and Korean, switching between the two languages as casually as he might flip a light switch. He sharpens every single syllable of his staccato raps, but he’s also keen on complementing gentle instrumentals by dialing back his vocals to a simmer. On “Everything,” Endo plays off the rubbery bounce of the chattering instrumental with a carefree joy that could propel the track onto a pop-centric Spotify playlist.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

A day of service
Post-pandemic, will we see triage for the arts?
A memorial to Alejandro Morales
Eviction court judge slams moratorium as ‘utter idiocy.’ It’s not on the record.
The fight for the future
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

01.18.21
Monet and Chicago
Galleries & Museums
Monet and Chicago Art Institute of Chicago
November 02
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation