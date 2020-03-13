 Chicago rapper and singer Sun Blvd celebrates the first anniversary of the lively album Link in Bio | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

March 13, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Chicago rapper and singer Sun Blvd celebrates the first anniversary of the lively album Link in Bio 

click to enlarge Sun Blvd

Sun Blvd

Courtesy of Kinky Elevator Music

RSun Blvd, Richienough, Rae Chardonnay, DJ Hood Bunny, Bonita Appleblunt

Thu 3/19, 8 PM, Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, $10, 21+

Emerging Chicago rapper-singer Sun Blvd, aka Sunny, approaches genre with a fluidity that should serve her well in the long run. On her 2019 EP, Link in Bio, her voice glides across pop, rap, and R&B, gassed up by skittering, sometimes blistering production that’s cut out for blasting late at night in a dim club. On “The Blues,” she complements knobby percussion and zipping synth with springy, punchy bars that bristle at the end of every line—but even on her most aggressive verses, she projects the nonchalance of someone tanning on a California beach. Beat-scene regular and event promoter DJ Skoli produced Link in Bio (he also founded Kinky Elevator Music, the label-slash-collective that released it), and he expertly augments Sunny’s animated turns—together they have the potential to level up the KEM collective.   v

More Concert Preview »

