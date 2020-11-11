Chicago pop wiz Luke Titus steps out from behind his drum kit

Luke Sangerman, who performs and records as Luke Titus , is 24 years old but has the skill set and intuition of a seasoned veteran. He’s had a long music career for someone his age: He joined the Blue Man Group as a stage-band drummer at age 15, becoming the youngest American ever hired by the international performance-art ensemble. And for a decade now he’s been a key player in the young Chicago scene where pop, hip-hop, and rock overlap. He played in sorely short-lived fusion soul band Woo Park (which also featured in-demand guitarist Brian Sanborn), and he’s collaborated with Noname , Phoelix , and Ravyn Lenae . I’ve almost always seen Titus behind the kit onstage, and his freakishly precise drumming commands attention even when he’s supporting a star. But his ambitions extend far beyond percussion. On his new debut album as Luke Titus, Plasma (Sooper), he’s a one-man band, packing kinetic frisson into stylistically freewheeling pop songs. He jumbles together clattering percussion, limber guitars, and robust synths that evoke classic funk records; sometimes he plays every instrument at white-knuckle speed, and just as often he leans slowly into a sumptuous R&B melody. Lenae, Qari, and Elton Aura add guest vocals to Plasma , but Titus mostly handles the mike himself. On top of everything else he can do, he's a strong singer with an intense falsetto and star power to match—and who knows what other gifts he has yet to show off. v

