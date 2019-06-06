Chicago pop duo Iris Temple apply to be your new local favorite with The Ones We Love 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Producer Quinn Cochran and singer Quinn Barlow, who make evanescent indie-pop songs as Iris Temple, met at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, Missouri. They became friends in band class—Cochran played guitar, Barlow trombone—and after graduating in 2014, they came to Chicago for college. Barlow almost immediately returned to Kansas City, but in 2015 they began collaborating long-distance, with Barlow rapping over beats Cochran sent him. By August of that year, Iris Temple had grown legs, and Barlow moved back to Chicago. The duo quickly became ensconced in the city’s hip-hop scene, collaborating with local rappers such as Banks the Genius and Appleby. Iris Temple’s music fits into that gray area where hip-hop shades into R&B and soul. Any track picked at random from the duo’s new self-released EP, The Ones We Love, could serve as glue for a radically diverse playlist that swings from DaBaby’s hard-edged raps to Kehlani’s swooning R&B ballads. And the minimalist, seductive “Real,” with its nimble funk bass line and lightly clattering percussion, might inspire you to put it on repeat as a one-song playlist of its own. v