 Chicago pop artist Jack Larsen enlisted even the mold in his apartment for his huge, trippy debut album | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

November 08, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Chicago pop artist Jack Larsen enlisted even the mold in his apartment for his huge, trippy debut album 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Jack Larsen

Jack Larsen

Brittany McPherson

RJack Larsen

Tue 11/19, 7:30 PM, Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, $12 ($10 adv.), all-ages

About six months before rapper-producer Kevin Abstract launched wildly popular hip-hop boy band Brockhampton in early 2015, he dropped his debut mixtape, MTV1987. Abstract had tapped a few guests to contribute vocals, including an aspiring pop artist from Chicago’s west suburbs named Jack Larsen—that’s him singing the sublime hook for “27.” Larsen has since joined the roster of Chicago hip-hop label Closed Sessions, and in October it released his ambitious debut album. Larsen had battled repeated respiratory infections as he started sketching out its songs, and earlier this year he discovered that his illness was caused by mold growing in his apartment. In response, Larsen decided to call the record Mildew, but despite that grimy title, his ornate, trippy pop gleams so bright that it seems pristine and indestructible. He processes his vocals till they shimmer, which makes it hard to understand what he’s singing—thus inviting repeated listens as surely as his beatific instrumentals do. Larsen’s songs are so dreamy it sometimes he sounds like he’s trying to lull you to sleep, but he also understands pop’s power to rejuvenate—whatever he struggled through to make Mildew, he emerged sounding sharp and confident.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Jack Larsen @ Schubas

    • Tue., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

11.08.19
Lana Del Rey
Music
Lana Del Rey Aragon Ballroom
November 08
Flaco Jiménez with Los Texmaniacs, Dwayne Verheyden
Music
Flaco Jiménez with Los Texmaniacs, Dwayne Verheyden Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music
November 08
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation