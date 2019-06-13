 Chicago hip-hop group Bonelang go epic with Sunny, Sonny | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

June 13, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Chicago hip-hop group Bonelang go epic with Sunny, Sonny 

By

click to enlarge Bonelang

Bonelang

Courtesy of Audacia Creative, LLC

RBonelang, Hxlt, Oxymorrons

Fri 6/21, 8 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $16, all-ages

Imagine rappers trying to sound like Queen, and you’re pretty close to Chicago hip-hop group Bonelang. The band’s driving forces, rapper Samy.Language and producer-vocalist Matt Bones, have always had a fondness for experimentation and grand gestures, borrowing from indie rock, jazz, and outre electronic music to create densely layered songs with disparate sounds. Bonelang have supersized that approach on their new self-released album, Sunny, Sonny. They perform their proggy, ever-changing compositions with robotic exactness, shifting between breakneck raps and honeyed singing with whiplash-inducing swiftness—and their mini opuses sometimes feel like products of a marathon writing session for a musical theater production. Occasionally the group echo Queen’s most majestic moments with their sweeping sounds, particularly the radiant array of overdubbed vocals that opens “Plateauer.” And when Bonelang’s grandiose impulses and pop-forward songwriting skills sync up—as on the lithe nu-blues single “Anvil”—they sound like they could be the biggest band in the world.   v

