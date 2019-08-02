Chicago heavy music explorers provide a peek at upcoming material 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Classically trained cellist Alison Chesley is a Los Angeles native who got her start in Chicago’s 90s rock scene, pairing up with Jason Narducy for the indie duo Jason & Alison, which later morphed into a full indie-rock band called Verbow. Those endeavors were solid, but since Verbow called it a day in 2003, Chesley has taken her career down much stranger, more fascinating paths. As an in-demand session musician and onstage collaborator, she’s worked with a stunningly diverse array of artists, including Broken Social Scene, Anthrax, and Russian Circles. In 2007, she began releasing solo material as Helen Money, and her three albums under that name have focused on dark, elaborate soundscapes that beautifully weave together metal and minimalism. For her upcoming fourth full-length, she’s teaming up with Chicago metal producer and musician Sanford Parker (who mixed some of her previous releases), and the duo will share some of that material at this show. Money will also sit in on the headlining set by local experimental-metal legends Yakuza, with whom she’s already collaborated occasionally. The band, who have taken the stage only sporadically over the past few years, recruited new bassist Jerome Marshall in 2018. They’re slowly but surely crafting their seventh album, and like Helen Money and Sanford Parker, they’ll also present some new tunes. v