Chicago hardcore veterans Like Rats go full-on death metal on Death Monolith 

Chicago’s Like Rats have been at it for more than a decade. Comprised of current and former members of earth-shaking metal and hardcore acts such as Weekend Nachos, Hate Force, and High Priest, the band started as a brutal, tough-guy hardcore act. But by their second full-length, 2016’s II , they’d begun to incorporate overtly heavy tones and death-grunt vocals into their powerviolence-leaning punk. And the brand-new Death Monolith (Hibernation Release) feels like the band just threw up their hands and said, “Fuck it, we’re a death-metal band now!” The album has all the best hallmarks of classic death metal: never-ending double-bass-drum assaults, animalistic vocals, and relentlessly evil riffing. It also has enough fresh flavor to rank among the best albums of the modern era; Like Rats can grind like Pissgrave and slam like Sanguisugabogg. The production is clear and mean, the rhythms swing with beatdown ferocity, and everyone’s playing is next-level sharp. Death Monolith is an excellent turn for one of Chicago’s best and heaviest acts—here’s hoping they keep plowing down that path. v

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!