 Chicago grind-pop trio the Cell Phones deliver a much-needed jolt of life | Music Review | Chicago Reader

November 09, 2020 Music | Music Review

Chicago grind-pop trio the Cell Phones deliver a much-needed jolt of life 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The Cell Phones

The Cell Phones

Courtesy of Don't Panic Records

RCell Phones, Battery Lower

Don't Panic
Don't Panic Records

Chicago has no shortage of inventive underground bands that borrow from punk, indie rock, metal, and any other pulse-quickening style to create a deranged, idiosyncratic sound. But no one in town does it quite like the Cell Phones. This three-piece can whip up as much noise as a crash of rhinos—if rhinos had thumbs and the dexterity to pull off tight, supple melodic flourishes on guitar. Bassist Ryan Szeszycki and drummer Justin Purcell flit between burly breakdown grindcore breakdowns and grungy doo-wop with start-stop precision, while powerhouse front woman Lindsey Charles lends the band’s severe sound a playful looseness with her coarse screams and honeyed coos. On their new third full-length, Battery Lower (Don’t Panic), the Cell Phones direct their anger and frustration at trivial pop-culture nonsense and monstrous political malfeasance alike: “Untitled 3 (Ode to Eddie Brock)” takes jabs at the ham-fisted Venom movie, while “53 percent” eviscerates the white women who’ve supported Trump’s patriarchal, misogynistic, and tyrannical administration. The Cell Phones capture the gathering outrage that’s peaked in 2020—they go from zero to blastoff in seconds flat—but they also express love, hope, and seemingly every other emotion in a way that’s downright life affirming. When your days feel bleak and long, Battery Lower can help you recharge to keep fighting.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

The South Never Plays Itself reckons with the south onscreen
You don’t mess with Teta at Evette’s
A new DAWN for arts funding?
Black Harvest Film Festival is still a party
Tales from the polls
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

11.09.20
CSO Sessions Episode 3: Stravinsky, Saint-Georges, & Dvořák
Music
CSO Sessions Episode 3: Stravinsky, Saint-Georges, & Dvořák
October 15
Emmylou Harris, Red Dirt Boys
Music
Emmylou Harris, Red Dirt Boys City Winery
November 09
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation