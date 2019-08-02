[PHOTOS] Denimcratic, No Merit, and other local labels at the Museum of Streetwear 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Amanda Harth, founder of Runwayaddicts, an online resource for the local fashion industry, is determined to give a leg up to local designers beyond the well-known names (Virgil Abloh, Joe Freshgoods of Fat Tiger Workshop, etc) and neighborhoods (downtown, Wicker Park-Bucktown). At last weekend's two-day pop-up Museum of Streetwear in East Garfield Park, she showcased a dozen mostly south-side brands at the airy Lab on Lake. Among the standouts: Gabriella Meyer of Denimcratic, who uses dye and distressing treatments among techniques to give her fabrics unique details. Other featured brands included Little High, Little Low, No Merit, PerryCo. Shoes, We All We Got, Justin Mensinger, Iridium, Hooligan, Dearborn Denim, Impavid, and Hundreds Only. Several opening-night attendees reflected the great style seen on displays—see some of them below.