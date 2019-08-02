 [PHOTOS] Denimcratic, No Merit, and other local labels at the Museum of Streetwear | Street View | Chicago Reader

August 02, 2019

[PHOTOS] Denimcratic, No Merit, and other local labels at the Museum of Streetwear 

Last weekend's two-day pop-up at the Lab on Lake showcased Chicago designers outside the downtown-Bucktown-Wicker Park hub.

Emoni Brown models a jacket by Hundreds Only, vintage top by Little High, Little Low, and pants by Denimcratic. (Styling by Amanda Harth.)

Emoni Brown models a jacket by Hundreds Only, vintage top by Little High, Little Low, and pants by Denimcratic. (Styling by Amanda Harth.)

Isa Giallorenzo

Amanda Harth, founder of Runwayaddicts, an online resource for the local fashion industry, is determined to give a leg up to local designers beyond the well-known names (Virgil Abloh, Joe Freshgoods of Fat Tiger Workshop, etc) and neighborhoods (downtown, Wicker Park-Bucktown). At last weekend's two-day pop-up Museum of Streetwear in East Garfield Park, she showcased a dozen mostly south-side brands at the airy Lab on Lake. Among the standouts: Gabriella Meyer of Denimcratic, who uses dye and distressing treatments among techniques to give her fabrics unique details. Other featured brands included Little High, Little Low, No Merit, PerryCo. Shoes, We All We Got, Justin Mensinger, Iridium, Hooligan, Dearborn Denim, Impavid, and Hundreds Only. Several opening-night attendees reflected the great style seen on displays—see some of them below.

click to enlarge Pants by Denimcratic - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Pants by Denimcratic
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge Finesse Devonne models a top by Denimcratic and pants by Iridium. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Finesse Devonne models a top by Denimcratic and pants by Iridium.
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge Attendee Anai Akuei - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Attendee Anai Akuei
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge Dara Ayala models pieces by Denimcratic. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Dara Ayala models pieces by Denimcratic.
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge This shirt by No Merit features an abstract print inspired by then-mayor Rahm Emanuel's closing of 50 Chicago public schools. - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • This shirt by No Merit features an abstract print inspired by then-mayor Rahm Emanuel's closing of 50 Chicago public schools.
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge Attendee Jamie Hayes, the local designer behind Production Mode - ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Attendee Jamie Hayes, the local designer behind Production Mode
  • Isa Giallorenzo


click to enlarge Lyntuan Jones next to a tote bag he designed - ISA GIALLORENZO


click to enlarge Attendee Enamä, @isaa.nama - ISA GIALLORENZO

