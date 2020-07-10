Cheap meat is not The Wurst Pasture raised, GMO- and antibiotic-free meat isn't cheap, but it's free of Big Ag consequences that put the food supply at risk.

Indiana ironworker-turned-butcher Ricky Hanft had a lot of interesting things to say in my story about him and his Griffith, Indiana, shop The Wurst. He specializes in pastured animals from small farms that are free from GMOs, antibiotics, and whatever other nastiness goes into your cheap, supermarket CAFO meat.

