Changing spaces 

Douglas Park (left) August 13, 2019: Sophie Aleves, seven, takes a shot on goal against her father, Aidan Aleves, 26, and brothers. (right) June 30, 2019: Attendees rush to catch a surprise act during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash.
Douglas, Union, and Grant Parks have served as valued community centers for Chicago since the mid-1800s. Today, all three parks host thousands of attendees for popular private music festivals—Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, Pitchfork Music Festival, and Lollapalooza, respectively—taking on a different personality for one weekend each summer before returning to their treasured role as neighborly places to gather. This project explores these spaces and their inhabitants. v
Grant Park (left) August 13, 2019: Baseball fields on the south lawn of Grant Park were home to Canadian geese. (right) August 4, 2019: Baseball fields on the south lawn of Grant Park were home to Lollapalooza Festival attendees watching Kasey Musgraves.
August 13, 2019: A person wanders through a grove of trees in Union Park.
July 21, 2019: Attendees wander through the trees while attending the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.
August 12, 2019: Local hip-hop artist Que Billah, 40, plays basketball in Union Park on a Tuesday morning.
July 19, 2019: Attendees taking a break from the action at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park
August 12, 2019: Green space on a Tuesday morning in Douglas Park
June 30, 2019: A crowd enjoys the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Douglas Park on the city's west side.
July 13, 2019: James Rogers, 63, sits on a bench in Union Park to pass the time. Rogers was staying at the nearby Pacific Garden Mission while working on finding employment and housing.
July 19, 2019: Attendees at the Pitchfork Music Festival rest on a bench in Union Park.
August 13, 2019: People pose at Buckingham Fountain on a recent Tuesday.
August 4, 2019: Buckingham Fountain during Lollapalooza
July 13, 2019: Alonzo Carter, 59, barbecues in preparation for a picnic for his church, the Love and Unity Evangelical Church, which was celebrating services in Union Park on a Sunday.
July 21, 2019: Emily Wolniewicz, 21, and Avian Ciganko-Ford, 21, both of Minnesota, take a break under the trees while attending the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.
June 24, 2019: Douglas Park
June 30, 2019: Douglas Park during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
August 13, 2019: The south lawn of Grant Park, just north of the museum campus, is empty on a recent Tuesday.
August 4, 2019: Kasey Musgraves performs on the south lawn of Grant Park during the Lollapalooza Music Festival.
