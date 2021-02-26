Celebrating Black achievements 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Black History Month is coming to a close this weekend but there’s no reason to stop learning about and celebrating African American achievements. While Washington Park’s DuSable Museum of African American History is closed to visitors at the moment (they're observing safety measures in regard to COVID-19 transmission) their website has free videos featuring Black thought leaders and historians in conversation, as well as lesson plans and other resources for teachers. Pre-COVID closings, the museum was slated to host “The March,” starting on Sunday, a virtual reality-infused exhibit co-created with Time magazine that recreates the groundbreaking 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Fortunately, there’s an online version of the exhibit on view until DuSable Museum is able to safely re-open for visitors. Check it out here.
The nonprofit Que4 Radio has been hosting virtual concerts and web series all month, and they’re wrapping up on Sunday night with a line-up of great Chicago talent from our jazz and hip-hop scenes. All Power to the People: a Black Panther Party Tribute Celebration will feature performances from Angel Bat Dawid, Sam Trump, and Phenom, and will be hosted by Drunken Monkeee, who curated the evening. Watch for free on Que4’s website, Sunday 2/28 at 7 PM.
Finally, be sure to check out writer Tara C. Mahadevan’s profile of artist Brandon Breaux, and his Instagram project highlighting his personal Black heroes with 28 Days of Greatness.
