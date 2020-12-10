No more mystery cannabis Testing helps ensure quality and safety
By Elizabeth Ardillo, PharmD, lead pharmacist at Rise Dispensaries
If you’re putting something in or on your body—food, medicine, cosmetics—you probably want to know what’s in it. Why not hold your cannabis to the same standard?
Thanks to testing, you can be confident your cannabis contains the ingredients that tend to provide a specific effect. Whether you’re looking for a pleasant high or for strategies to reduce pain or improve sleep, test results can point you in the right direction.
Even more importantly, testing tells you that your cannabis plant isn’t laden with stuff you definitely don’t want in there, such as pesticides and other chemicals.
Marijuana purchased on the black market, meaning not from a legal and licensed dispensary, is unpredictable. You don’t know what soil was used to grow it, what it might have been sprayed with, or what could be mixed into it. You may have had an experience with marijuana that either made you feel really bad or nothing at all—who knows what was in there?
At Rise, we can provide detailed information about the content of our hundreds of cannabis products because each product undergoes rigorous testing. Here’s how it works:
Cannabis is grown in cultivation centers, where it is processed and turned into products for sale, including flower, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, tinctures, and more.
Each batch of cannabis is tested by an independent, licensed testing lab approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The lab worker selects a random sample from each batch for testing.
The sample undergoes an ingredient analysis to determine its makeup of cannabinoids (THC and CBD) and terpenes, responsible for how cannabis makes you feel.
The sample is checked for substances, microorganisms, and compounds that can cause adverse health effects. Testing looks for pesticides, mycotoxins (toxins made by fungus), solvent residue (left over from processing), and microbiological contaminants (bacteria and mold are two examples).
Products that don’t pass testing don’t make it to our shelves, so they won’t end up in your hands. Thanks to testing, you can be sure you’re getting the good stuff—and nothing more.