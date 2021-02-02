 Casper McFadden’s breakcore fuels optimistic dreams | Music Review | Chicago Reader

February 02, 2021 Music | Music Review

Casper McFadden’s breakcore fuels optimistic dreams 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The album art for Casper McFadden’s Stasis (log).

The album art for Casper McFadden’s Stasis (log).

Courtesy the Artist

RCasper McFadden, Stasis (Log)

Kitty on Fire
caspermcfadden.bandcamp.com

In a recent video interview with New York City arts and culture site Lumka, Chicago producer Casper McFadden explained that he made his new second album, Stasis (Log), while his landlord renovated his bedroom over the summer. The construction took longer than anticipated, and McFadden spent months stuck on his couch, unable to access the gear he’d left in his room or make music where he was used to doing it. The pandemic had already made him feel like he was trapped in limbo, and the renovations intensified that; fortunately, the music he made during that period never feels stuck in place. McFadden uses a hyperactive blend of intricate, superfast breakcore percussion, luxurious trance synths, and vocal samples to articulate his pent-up anxiety, and his approach somehow makes those sounds feel cathartic and joyful. On “Trippp” he sets a drum ’n’ bass loop racing atop a blissful acoustic guitar melody, then cranks up the tempo so that the song becomes positively triumphant—and it’s that kind of gesture that makes the stylistic wildness of this album feel less like chaos and more like freedom.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

When does drinking to cope become drinking too much?
Theorem is more than a book of poetry
Out and about . . . or not
Rebecca Fons leads Gene Siskel Film Center into a new era
Bursting and bubbling, Susan Smith Trees opens at Evanston Art Center
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.02.21
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
<i>Medusa Undone</i>
Performing Arts
Medusa Undone
June 26
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation