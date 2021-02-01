This carousel calliope has a message for you—and you’re not going to like it 

click to enlarge This isn't the right carousel. It's a picture I took of the carousel at the House on the Rock in 2007, because that's all I have on me.

Philip Montoro

In 2012, I wrote about a late-1970s cassette recording of a dying carousel in Saint Paul, Minnesota, as part of the Reader's In Rotation series. It had been posted by a blog called Tape Findings in 2009, but in 2012 it wasn't online in any form that I could embed on our website. I recently discovered that this situation had changed: in 2017, somebody named Shogun_Okami uploaded the tape to YouTube. Now I can make you listen to it—or, more accurately, I can put the choice to do so within a single click of your innocent ears.

The last time I tried to describe this "music," if you want to call it that, I called it "hilariously abject and decrepit." The carousel's calliope was clearly long past the end of its service life. "The horns sound like slowly deflating geese, and various valves jammed open or closed produce queasy, out-of-place drones and melodies gap-toothed with missing notes."

The fellow who provided Tape Findings with this recording, Nate Hurley, says that his father made it during the carousel's last days in operation—that the whole attraction was being taken out of service. But Hurley also says his dad referred to it as the "Como zoo carousel."

That got me to wondering whether the carousel on the tape is the same one that's currently in Saint Paul's Como Park. Built in 1914 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company and located on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair until 1989, it was rescued from auction in '88 and restored by a nonprofit called Our Fair Carousel. It reopened in Como Park in 2000, and it's now named Cafesjian's Carousel after Gerald L. Cafesjian, by far the largest donor to the restoration effort.

The fairgrounds, which have been in their present location since 1885, are several blocks from Como Park and its zoo, though—which raises the question of why, in the late 70s, anyone would've called the state fair's carousel the "Como zoo carousel." As best as I can guess, either there was just the one carousel and Hurley or his dad conflated the two nearby locations, or else there was a second carousel at the zoo that really was permanently decommissioned in the late 70s. I haven't been able to reach anyone at OFC to check—Cafesjian's Carousel is doubly closed, due to COVID-19 and the winter. If you know, please comment!

At any rate, even if the carousel in Como Park today is the very same one you can hear disintegrating on this decades-old cassette, it's been completely overhauled since Hurley's dad recorded it. It probably sounds pretty decent now. I brought up this tape again after almost nine years because it sounds terrible—and what's more, it sounds terrible in a way that speaks to me as I begin my 12th month of pandemic isolation. Maybe you'll know what I mean.

Listen to this disastrous rendition of "Hello, Dolly!" (It's one of seven songs on the cassette, and the whole thing is on Shogun_Okami's YouTube account.) Notice how the motor driving the calliope's various valves, pistons, and levers plows ahead at a relentless tempo, charging through the jaunty melody heedless of the total collapse of basically every mechanism that's supposed to regulate intonation or articulation.

If an analogy doesn't immediately present itself to you—between an incapacitated carousel putting a brave face on a barely coherent song and a broken-down person trying to keep up a "normal" schedule while the wind whistles through holes in their psychological infrastructure—then your pandemic experience thus far must've been pretty different from mine. But whatever you're going through, I hope you make it out OK, and I'm rooting for you.

If like me you're far enough gone to find this funny, look on the bright side: that's the only way you're getting anything out of it, because it certainly isn't any good. v



The still image on this video is of Cafesjian's Carousel, but I don't consider that an authoritative identification.



