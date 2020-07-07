Carlos Niño and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson showcase their telepathic collaboration on the hushed Chicago Waves

In 2005, Los Angeles percussionist, DJ, arranger, and producer Carlos Niño began collaborating with fellow Angeleno Miguel Atwood-Ferguson , a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and music director. That year, Atwood-Ferguson joined Niño’s expansive soul-jazz collective, Build an Ark, and helped record studio albums by two of Niño’s other projects: With Voices , the final full-length from progressive hip-hop production duo AmmonContact, and Living Room , from jazzy downtempo unit the Life Force Trio (both were released in 2006). Chicago drummer Makaya McCraven clearly understood their partnership when he brought in Niño and Atwood-Ferguson to augment the hip-hop electricity and downtempo elasticity on the D side of his monumental 2018 double LP, Universal Beings . When McCraven celebrated the album’s release in November 2018, Niño and Atwood-Ferguson flew to Chicago to perform, and in their free time, the two of them played an improvised set opening for drummer Jeremy Cunningham at Co-Prosperity Sphere. Thus was birthed Chicago Waves (International Anthem), a live recording of that show that rests on the interplay between Atwood-Ferguson’s wafting violin and Niño’s minimal, trembling percussion. The musicians’ telepathic connection enlivens even the most hushed moments, lending an arresting charge to every microscopic shift. v

