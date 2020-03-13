 Caribou makes intimate dance music that’s irresistibly personal | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

March 13, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Caribou makes intimate dance music that’s irresistibly personal 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Caribou

Caribou

Thomas Neukum

RCaribou, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Fri 3/20, 7:30 PM, Riviera Theatre, 4736 N. Racine, $30, 18+
Update: To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this show has been postponed until further notice. Ticket holders should contact point of purchase for refund or exchange information.


Canadian artist Dan Snaith, who performs as Caribou, crafts mesmerizing explorations of dance music that are alluring, catchy, and intimate. He distills various strains of house music into simple moods and fleshes out the emotions of each track with gently spoken vocals. This is especially true on his latest album, Suddenly (Merge). On “Home,” Snaith sings along with a sample from the Gloria Barnes song of the same name, capturing his love for music and for a woman who’s found contentment in life. “New Jade” speaks of someone on the precipice of fulfillment and healing after a breakup, and its skittering hip-hop instrumentation and sampling push toward that catharsis. Snaith’s voice anchors many of these songs, but it feels most crucial on “Never Come Back,” a wistful piano-house track where he reminisces about a past relationship; for most of the song he simply riffs on the title, but every so often he moves into a higher register to deliver a few more lyrics, suffusing the song with new tenderness and vulnerability. Even on songs where Snaith’s voice isn’t as prominent, he can make a similar softness felt; on “Ravi,” he lays a fractured vocal sample over a shuffling two-step beat, then comes in to sing a couple lines. Whether Snaith is producing the music or singing over it, he always finds ways to keep you emotionally invested.   v

More Concert Preview »

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Caribou, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

    Recommended Member Picks 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Caribou, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith @ Riviera Theatre

    • Fri., March 20, 7:30 p.m.
    • 1 going/interested
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

03.13.20
Sor Juana Festival presents Gizzelle, Monica Rocha & Cota
Music
Sor Juana Festival presents Gizzelle, Monica Rocha & Cota National Museum of Mexican Art
March 13
Habibi, Cam’s Jams
Music
Habibi, Cam’s Jams Hideout
March 13
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation