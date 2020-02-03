Cannabis vs. Coumadin 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
You know how you're not supposed to eat grapefruit if you're taking blood thinners? The same could be true with cannabis, which is known to reduce blood pressure.Pharmacist Luba Andrus isn't going to tell you not to hit it if you're taking hypertension meds, but her best advice for doctors and patients is to increase blood pressure monitoring for those taking high dosages of cannabis.
