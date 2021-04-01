A day in the life of Chicago’s Canada Geese The birds are flocking to the city for survival.

Chicago has become a better home for Canada Geese than their natural habitat ever was. The world’s largest goose is twice as likely to survive in the city compared to the wild, according to a 2017 study . This is especially true during winter, hunting season in Illinois. As urban areas expand, animals such as Chicago’s tens of thousands of Canada Geese will continue to move to cities or die trying. v

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!