February 21, 2020 Arts & Culture | Calendar

"BUILD YOUR SELF," Light in Winter, Uppers and Downers, and more to do this weekend 

Arts and culture happenings from Fri 2/21 to Sun 2/23.

From "BUILD YOUR SELF" - COURTESY OF CHICAGO ARTISTS COALITION
  • From "BUILD YOUR SELF"
  • COURTESY OF CHICAGO ARTISTS COALITION

There are plenty of reasons to leave your house this weekend. Let us help fill your cultural calendar with our list of recommended things to do.

Through 2/23: Liliana Padilla's play How to Defend Yourself follows what happens to seven college students who gather for a DIY self-defense course after a sorority member is raped, and unleash unexpected reservoirs of rage, confusion, trauma, and desire. Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 3 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM, Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, victorygardens.org, $31-$65.

2/21-4/2: BOLT resident Tamara Becerra Valdez presents her deep interest in material culture and human interaction in "BUILD YOUR SELF," an exhibit featuring found objects and assemblage. Opening reception Fri 2/21, 5-8 PM. Mon-Fri 9 AM-5 PM, Sat noon-6 PM, Chicago Artists Coalition, 2130 W. Fulton, chicagoartistscoalition.org, free.

2/22-3/29: The exhibition "Something Blue" marks ten years of the artist-run-space LVL3. The show features ten artists paying homage to the traditional American ten-year wedding anniversary gift, tin. Opening reception Sat 2/22, 6-10 PM. Sun 1-4 PM, private showings by appointment, LVL3, 1542 N. Milwaukee, 3rd floor, lvl3official.com/something-blue, free.

Fri 2/21: Sensorium is live text and music-based collaborative performance inspired by Lindsey Dorr-Niro's "object / coda" art exhibition featuring Marty McConnell and DJ Rob Sevier. 6:30 PM, Regards, 2216 W. Chicago, regardsgallery.com, free.

Fri 2/21: The touring dance project IN THE WURKZ focuses on the lives of dancers from the west and south sides of Chicago. Capacity is limited; RSVP online. 7 PM, Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island, rebuild-foundation.org, free.
Winifred Haun & Dancers at Unity Temple - MATTHEW GREGORY HOLLIS
  • Winifred Haun & Dancers at Unity Temple
  • MATTHEW GREGORY HOLLIS

2/21-2/22: Winifred Haun & Dancers create Light in Winter: Dance and Music at Unity Temple a site-specific dance performance for Frank Lloyd Wright's Unity Temple in Oak Park, featuring music by Chicago composer Renée Baker of the Chicago Modern Orchestra Project. Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 5:30 PM, Unity Temple, 875 Lake, Oak Park, utrf.org/event/winifredhaun, $29, $24 Unity Temple Restoration Foundation members, $19 students and children.

Sat 2/22: Illinois Women in Cannabis hosts its inaugural conference, featuring sessions on employment opportunities in the cannabis industry, pertinent legal topics, and networking. Keynote speaker is Illinois State Senator Celina Villanueva. Breakout session speakers include chef Mindy Segal, Akele Parnell, and Jolene Rivera. 8 AM-2 PM, Chicago-Kent College of Law, 565 W. Adams, ilwomenincannabis.org, $60-$100.

Todd Barry - MINDY TUCKER
  • Todd Barry
  • MINDY TUCKER

Sat 2/22: The laid-back, unassuming, eminently cool aesthetic of Pilsen's Thalia Hall is such a harmonious fit for veteran stand-up Todd Barry that it's wild he hadn't performed there yet in his many stops through Chicago. The ASMR-voiced comic and author will play the historic venue for the first time as part of his facetiously-named Stadium Tour. 7:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, 312-526-3851, thaliahallchicago.com, $25-$35.

Sun 2/23: Uppers and Downers is a celebration of craft beer and coffee culture (sometimes combining both!) featuring samples from national roasters and brewers. 11 AM-3 PM and 4-8 PM, Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, thaliahallchicago.com, $65.

Sun 2/23: Peach celebrates and unifies LGBTQ women, trans folks, and non binary folks with drinks, food, art, and music Peach Presents: The Spot. This weekly hangout happens every Sunday at Elixir with local DJS, cocktails, and various performers and hosts. 3-10 PM, Elixir, 1509 W. Balmoral, instagram.com/peachpresents, free. v

