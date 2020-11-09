 Brooklyn saxophonist James Brandon Lewis finds inspiration in DNA on Molecular | Music Review | Chicago Reader

November 09, 2020 Music | Music Review

Brooklyn saxophonist James Brandon Lewis finds inspiration in DNA on Molecular 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge James Brandon Lewis

James Brandon Lewis

Courtesy of Akamu

RJames Brandon Lewis Quartet, Molecular

Intakt
James Brandon Lewis at Bandcamp

On his new album, Molecular, Brooklyn saxophonist James Brandon Lewis showcases a vision that’s both microscopic and immense. In the liner notes he describes a compositional model that draws inspiration from the structural components of DNA, comparing the shape of the music to a double helix: “Within a single melodic line emerges a counter line of varied rhythms, pitches, and harmony,” he writes. That image also references the way Lewis’s compositions weave together a world of disparate sources. The members of his quartet thrive on such contrasts, and on Molecular they intertwine feelings of mystery and joy. On the title track, changing tempos create constant surprises; Lewis and pianist Aruán Ortiz complement each other while also conveying different senses of time. Likewise, on “Cesaire,” Lewis layers a heavy tone atop keyboard runs from Ortiz that seem lighter and higher in register. Lewis’s designs also provide for open spaces that are key to the quartet’s constantly shifting emphases, such as the pairing of bassist Brad Jones and drummer Chad Taylor as lead voices on part of “Helix.” Brief forays into spontaneous composition (“Per 1” and “Per 2”) serve as punctuation to this song cycle. Lewis’s tenor style often nods toward classic swing and spirituals, especially on the closing ballad, “Loverly.” He’s delved into this territory before; his other 2020 album, Live in Willisau (a duet with Taylor), includes a reworking of Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday.” But on Molecular his group assemble all these inspirational elements into something entirely original.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

You don’t mess with Teta at Evette’s
A new DAWN for arts funding?
Black Harvest Film Festival is still a party
Tales from the polls
Disharmony at the Old Town School
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

11.09.20
CSO Sessions Episode 3: Stravinsky, Saint-Georges, & Dvořák
Music
CSO Sessions Episode 3: Stravinsky, Saint-Georges, & Dvořák
October 15
Emmylou Harris, Red Dirt Boys
Music
Emmylou Harris, Red Dirt Boys City Winery
November 09
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation