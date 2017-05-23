Writer, drummer, and emcee Brian Costello closes the book on two decades in Chicago 

click to enlarge Judging from the state of those shelves, Brian Costello has already started packing for Los Angeles.

Courtesy the artist

Having survived 20 Chicago winters since moving here from Florida in the late 90s, writer and musician Brian Costello is decamping for Los Angeles over Memorial Day weekend. Not only has he been a valued contributor to the Reader for more than a decade, he's also drummed in garage-rock bands such as Outer Minds and the Functional Blackouts, hosted the reliably awesome live game show Shame That Tune (as well as a few live talk shows), and published two hilarious and ribald novels, Losing in Gainesville and The Enchanters vs. Sprawlburg Springs. Costello's farcical history "The Fall and Rise of 'The Worst Commercial Ever Made'" (which ran in the Reader's 2012 fiction issue) remains among the best critiques of local late-night TV and backward celebrations of homerism this wolf has ever seen! Costello says he's "moving for the same reason I moved to Chicago from Florida—to shake things up. I've been writing screenplays and would like to move in that direction. That said, LA feels like the next logical step." Good luck, Brian! We'll miss you!

On Sunday, May 28, Chicago producer and Treated Crew member Nasim Williams celebrates Memorial Day weekend with a free 12-hour party that kicks off at 2 PM at Madison Public House (2200 N. Milwaukee). Williams has corralled a bunch of talented buddies to perform with him, including Vic Spencer, the Boy Illinois, White Gzus, Henny B, Camay, Sisi Dior, and the DJs behind monthly juke and footwork night Mucho Culo.

Lincoln Park venue the Elbo Room hosts a doozy of a show on Sunday, May 28, headlined by acclaimed Brooklyn rapper Gregory Skyler Taylor, better known as Skyzoo. He'll be supported by three ace local MCs: Nicholas May, Jon Content, and Navarro, who recently appeared on a single called "Respect It" by a fellow Moleman, producer Panik. The show starts at 8 PM; tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. v



