 Bow before our future fungal overlords | Food & Drink Feature | Chicago Reader

December 15, 2020 Food & Drink | Food & Drink Feature

Bow before our future fungal overlords 

Get your lion's mane, pioppino, and blue oysters through Windy City Mushroom's new magic mushroom window.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Chestnut mushrooms

Chestnut mushrooms

Mike Sula

Mushrooms, I tell ya, they’re everywhere.

No sooner did I finish my story about the Logan Square mushroom farm Full Circle Fungi than the New York Times dropped “The Social Life of Forests,” an engrossing longread about how everything under the green canopy is connected, thanks to the miracle of mycelium.

It underscored everything FCF founder Justin Smurawa says about how humans should look to the cooperative world of fungi for the model on how to get along with one another and get along in the world. Smurawa wanted to make sure everyone knew that he knew that Indigenous cultures have always been centered on maintaining balance between humanity and nature. Western culture is only just now getting the wake-up call.

click to enlarge Windy City Mushroom - MIKE SULA
  • Windy City Mushroom
  • Mike Sula

No sooner did I finish reading the Times piece than I was handed two pounds of pristine chestnut and pioppino mushrooms through a green window at 3125 W. Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park. It’s the new retail component of Windy City Mushroom, the city’s largest mushroom farm. CEO Guy Furman was trying to start a mussel farming business about a year and half ago when he pivoted to mushrooming, and he was doing pretty good selling mostly to restaurants before the pandemic hit. He took the lull in business to expand, and now his growing area is 1,500 square feet (compared to Smurawa’s 100) and he has the capacity to scale up to 5,000 pounds of mushrooms a week. The company is working on developing a retail business, but for now the window, open Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, is the easiest way to get ahold of some freshly harvested lion’s mane, chestnut, pioppino, and four varieties of oyster mushrooms, between $7-$10 a pound. I put the long snappy stems and silky caps of my haul of WCM’s mushrooms to work in a mushroom bourguignon.

click to enlarge Mushroom bourguignon - MIKE SULA
  • Mushroom bourguignon
  • Mike Sula

Full Circle Fungi and Windy City Mushroom couldn’t have more radically different business models, each run by dudes with pretty different ways of talking about our future fungal overlords. But early on, Furman gave Smurawa a tour of the place, and both recognize each other’s rightful place in Chicago’s steadily spawning fungal network, in which it's all connected.  v


This post started life as a Food & Drink newsletter. Want stories like this sent directly to your inbox? Sign up here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Food & Drink Feature »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Catherine Edelman Gallery closes with a 'Place in the Sun'
Welcome to Quarantinaville
Yule be home for Christmas with Manual Cinema and Hell in a Handbag
Will Bloodshot Records stay in the saddle?
Be part of The Clique with Girls Like Us
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

12.15.20
FitzGerald's 12 Streams of Christmas presents the Western Elstons
Music
FitzGerald's 12 Streams of Christmas presents the Western Elstons
December 15 1
Anthem
Galleries & Museums
Anthem Weinberg/Newton Gallery
September 11 1
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation