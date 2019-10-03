 Bossa IV main man Matthew McGarry reinvigorates his indie-rock sound after a brush with deafness | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

October 03, 2019

Bossa IV main man Matthew McGarry reinvigorates his indie-rock sound after a brush with deafness 

By

click to enlarge Bossa IV

Bossa IV

Brittney Hudgins

RBossa IV, King Tuts Tomb, Kid Hawk

Wed 10/16, 8 PM, Subterranean, 2011 W. North, $10, 17+

Singer-songwriter Matthew McGarry caught my ear in 2012 with the charming, unruffled indie-rock tunes he released as Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning. By 2015 he’d dropped that name in favor of Bossa IV, and it’s been a pleasure to hear him refine his laid-back style of rock. But the whole project could’ve come to an end in April 2017, when McGarry went deaf in his left ear. As he wrote in a detailed blog post, an urgent-care doctor diagnosed him with sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), and the ENT he saw next said he had only a 50 percent chance of recovering some of his hearing. Fortunately, after taking prescribed doses of prednisone, making two trips to an acupuncturist, and getting lots of rest, he was back to normal in roughly ten days. McGarry addresses his unexpected illness directly on the limber “Sudden Deafness,” on Bossa IV’s brand-new fourth album, Forget Your Name (Old Lane Sign), and the renewed sense of joy he gets from playing music energizes the entire album. When the dramatic, slow-boiling “Total Chaos” reaches its radiant apex, I imagine him levitating.   v

