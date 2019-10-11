 Book of Wyrms take you places with their retrofuturistic doom | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

October 11, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Book of Wyrms take you places with their retrofuturistic doom 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Book of Wyrms

Book of Wyrms

Joey Wharton Photography

RBlack Road, Book of Wyrms, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate, Liquid Signal

Fri 10/18, 9 PM, Reggies' Music Joint, 2105 S. State, $12, 21+

Richmond-based heavy quartet Book of Wyrms released their second full-length, Remythologizer, in August, following up their accurately if unimaginatively titled 2017 LP, Sci-Fi/Fantasy. The new album immediately establishes a welcome atmosphere: dark, doomy, and highly comforting to anyone raised on a diet of D&D, 70s heavy rock, and ditchweed. Front woman Sarah Moore-Lindsey chants and wails, leading the way through a weird world of hallucinatory images and retrofuturism, while bassist Jay Lindsey (married to Sarah) churns the cauldron and guitarists Kyle Lewis and Ben Coudriet reap the whirlwind. Drummer Chris DeHaven packs a heavy punch, especially with the weird eldritch gallop he employs on “Undead Pegasus” (also the subject of the album’s custom-van-a-riffic cover art). Book of Wyrms have a lighter thematic touch than many of their peers, and they’re not shy about adding humor to their space-doom universe. For every sinister, serious chug (“Autumnal Snow” and “Dust Toad,” which bookend the album), there’s a frolicking, mischievous number such as “Blacklight Warpriest” and the aforementioned reanimated-flying-horse tale. At just under 40 minutes, Remythologizer doesn’t overstay its welcome, but at the same time it leaves you feeling like you’ve crossed a lot of terrain—sometimes slogging up a mountain with a heavy pack, sometimes floating in space.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Black Road, Book of Wyrms, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate, Liquid Signal

    Recommended Soundboard
    Black Road, Book of Wyrms, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate, Liquid Signal @ Reggies’ Music Joint

    • Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

10.11.19
<i>King Hedley II</i>
Performing Arts
King Hedley II Court Theatre
September 12
<i>The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon</i>
Performing Arts
The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 Theatre
September 19
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation