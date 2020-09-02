Join the Chicago Reader Book Club.

click to enlarge

As Chicagoans, we know that winter is well and truly coming. At the Reader , we miss seeing our readers at in person events and finding creative ways to engage with our city. While we don’t know what Chicago will look like a year from now, we do know there is nothing like a strong community and a good book to make it through a cold night. That's why we have created the Chicago Reader Book Club!

The Reader has curated a list of 12 books written by a diverse cohort of female identifying Chicago authors including, Mikki Kendall, Eve Ewing, Rebecca Makkai, and Nnedi Okorafor, which we will read with our Book Club members each month. At the end of each month, members will be invited to join a discussion with the author in conversation with a Reader ambassador.

Book Club membership includes: Exclusive insight from Chicago’s brightest authors

Discounts to your favorite independent bookstores *

A curated monthly newsletter

A members-only discussion forum

Special offers from Reader partners

Have a favorite author on our list? Pop in for that month only for just $20. You can save by joining us for three, six, or nine month memberships, or get your monthly read deeply discounted when you commit to spending a year reading with the Reader.

*Book not included in cost of membership



Join now! Choose:

Chicago Book Club Authors

Mikki Kendall

Hood Feminism: Notes From the Women That a Movement Forgot

Book Club Month: October 2020

Author Talk: 10/22/2020

Sonali Dev

Recipe for Persuasion

November 2020

11/19/2020

Riva Lehrer

Golem Girl

December 2020

12/17/2020

Emil Ferris

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters

January 2021

1/28/2021

Eve Ewing

1919

February 2021

2/25/2021

Nnedi Okorafor

Remote Control

March 21

3/25/2021

Natalie Moore

The South Side

April 2021

4/22/2021

Rebecca Makkai

The Great Believers

May 2021

5/27/2021

Fatimah Asghar

If They Come for Us

June 2021

6/24/2021

Kayla Ancrum

Darling

July 2021

7/22/2021

Jessica Hopper

(TBD)

August 2021

8/26/2021

Precious Brady-Davis

I Have Always Been Me: A Memoir

September 2021

9/23/2021

Participating Bookstores

Bookie's (Beverly and Homewood)

Bookends and Beginnings

Bucket O'Blood Books and Records

City Lit

Inga Bookshop

Madison Street Books

Pilsen Community Books

Roscoe Books

Semicolon

Seminary Co-Op Bookstore

The Book Cellar

The Dial Bookshop

Underground Bookstore

Volumes



