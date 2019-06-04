The Reader’s guide to the 2019 Chicago Blues Festival 

Bobby Rush, pictured here at the 2007 Blues Festival, performs Friday at Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

The Chicago Blues Festival has tried to expand its scope this year to include a wider spectrum of artists and genres—and I can say that with some confidence, since for the first time in decades I served on the volunteer committee that helps book the fest. The lineup includes several aggressively contemporary acts, including incendiary young guitarist-vocalist Melody Angel and southern soul-blues artists Karen Wolfe and O.B. Buchana. Guitarist Benny Turner makes his Blues Festival debut this year, building on the legacy of his brother, the late Freddie King; so does Nigerien singer-­songwriter and guitarist Bombino, who exemplifies the complex, long-standing cultural exchange between American blues and African music. On Sunday evening, Ruthie Foster closes out the festivities with her eclectic blend of folk roots and modern blues and soul.

Of course, the usual array of old-schoolers is on hand too—the Blues Festival is nothing if not respectful of tradition. They include several Chicago veterans—harpist Billy Boy Arnold, guitarist Jimmy Johnson, singer Mary Lane, and boogie-woogie piano master Erwin Helfer—as well as deep-soul legend Don Bryant, eclectic soul stylist Bettye LaVette, the perennially suave and sexy Benny Latimore, and funk folklorist Bobby Rush, with his dancing girls and raunchily funny dispatches from the front lines of sex and love. As always, though, your best bet is to explore. Chicago singer Mzz Reese is richly deserving of wider recognition, for example, and Detroit's Thornetta Davis is legendary in her hometown but too often overlooked outside it. They both demonstrate one of the best things about Blues Fest: if you're willing to search, you can always find plenty of unexpected gems, rough-cut and otherwise.

Chicago Blues Festival

Fri 6/7 through Sun 6/9, 11 AM-9 PM, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph, free, all ages

As it has been since 2017, the festival is held in Millennium Park. The Crossroads Stage, featuring local and national acts, is on the South promenade, southeast of the Cloud Gate sculpture ("the Bean"). The Juke Joint Stage, oriented toward southern artists, is on the North promenade, northeast of Cloud Gate. The Front Porch Stage is at Wrigley Square (at the park's northwest corner, near the intersection of Randolph and Michigan) and overlooks the area where nonprofit organizations set up their tents. The Rosa's Lounge booth, located adjacent to the Bean, and the Park Grill Stage, which is of course near the Park Grill, will both host music as well. All events are free. —David Whiteis