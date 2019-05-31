 The complete schedule of the 2019 Chicago Blues Festival | Music Feature | Chicago Reader

May 31, 2019 Music | Music Feature

The complete schedule of the 2019 Chicago Blues Festival 

Three full days of blues in Millennium Park, featuring Bobby Rush, Ruthie Foster, Dom Flemons, Bombino, Larkin Poe, and dozens more

Ruthie Foster plays the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Sunday. - RICCARDO PICCIRILLO
  • Ruthie Foster plays the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Sunday.
  • Riccardo Piccirillo

Friday, June 7

Crossroads Stage

South promenade

11 AM Joanna Connor

12:15 PM Benny Turner & Real Blues

1:30 PM Thornetta Davis

2:45 PM Guy King with special guest Chris Cain

4:15 PM Bombino

Front Porch Stage

Wrigley Square

11 AM Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis, Tim Gant, Tino Cortes, Alan Burroughs, and Stone Academy students

12:30 PM Bob Stroger

2 PM Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith & the House Bumpers

3:30 PM Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & the Mannish Boyz

5 PM Mzz Reese

6:30 PM Breezy Rodio

8 PM Vance "Guitar" Kelly & the Backstreet Blues Band

Rosa's Lounge booth

Near Cloud Gate

11 AM-9 PM Showcase of veteran and emerging Chicago-based artists

Juke Joint Stage

North promenade

11:15 AM Jimmy Burns Band

12:30 PM Keith "the Prince of the Delta Blues" Johnson & the Big Muddy Blues Band

1:45 PM Karen Wolfe

3 PM Grady Champion

4:15 PM Jam session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

Bobby Rush plays the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Friday. - RICK OLIVIER
  • Bobby Rush plays the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Friday.
  • Rick Olivier

Park Grill Stage

2 PM Gerry Hundt's Legendary One-Man-Band

3 PM Eric Noden

4 PM Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5 PM Charlie Musselwhite with special guest Billy Boy Arnold

6:30 PM Jimmy Johnson Blues Band

7:45 PM Bobby Rush

John Primer &amp; the Real Deal Blues Band play the Juke Joint Stage on Saturday. - ERIC KRIESANT
  • John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band play the Juke Joint Stage on Saturday.
  • Eric Kriesant

Saturday, June 8

Crossroads Stage

South promenade

11 AM Melody Angel

12:15 PM Marquise Knox

1:30 PM Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby, and Wayne Baker Brooks

3 PM Billy Boy Arnold

4:15 PM Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones

Front Porch Stage

Wrigley Square

11 AM Mary Lane

12:30 PM The Joel Paterson Organ Trio featuring Chris Foreman

2 PM Chicago Blues Piano Master: A Tribute to Otis Spann featuring Oscar Wilson, Johnny Iguana, Sumito Ariyoshi, Rie Kanehira, Roosevelt Purifoy, Harlan Terson, Frank Krakowski, and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3:30 PM Dom Flemons

5 PM Bridges to the Blues program participants

6:30 PM Morry Sochat & the Special 20s

8 PM Lurrie Bell

Rosa's Lounge booth

Near Cloud Gate

11 AM-9 PM Showcase of veteran and emerging Chicago-based artists

Juke Joint Stage

North promenade

11:15 AM Jesse "Guitar" Robinson

12:30 PM Super Chikan

1:45 PM John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band

3 PM O.B. Buchana

4:15 PM Jam session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

Park Grill Stage

2 PM Dom Flemons

3 PM Harmonica Hinds

4 PM Doktu Rhute Muuzic

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:15 PM Latimore

6:30 PM Don Bryant

7:45 PM Bettye LaVette

Larkin Poe play the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Sunday. - COURTESY DCASE
  • Larkin Poe play the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Sunday.
  • Courtesy DCASE

Sunday, June 9

Crossroads Stage

South promenade

11 AM Omar Coleman

12:15 PM Melvin Taylor & the Slack Band

1:30 PM The Kinsey Report

2:45 PM Toronzo Cannon

4:15 PM Roomful of Blues with guest vocalist Lynne Jordan

Front Porch Stage

Wrigley Square

11 AM Willie Buck

12:30 PM Erwin Helfer

2 PM Cash Box Kings

3:30 PM Ivy Ford Band

5 PM Russ Green

6:30 PM Mike Wheeler Band

Rosa's Lounge booth

Near Cloud Gate

11 AM-9 PM Showcase of veteran and emerging Chicago-based artists

Juke Joint Stage

North promenade

11:15 AM King Edward

12:30 PM R.L. Boyce

1:45 PM Jarekus Singleton

3 PM Zac Harmon

4:15 PM Jam session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

Park Grill Stage

2 PM Chicago Bound Blues Band

3 PM Rick King's Royal Hustle

4 PM Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:15 PM Larkin Poe

6:30 PM The Connection: Mike Welch and friends

7:45 PM Ruthie Foster

