The complete schedule of the 2019 Chicago Blues Festival 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
11 AM Joanna Connor
12:15 PM Benny Turner & Real Blues
1:30 PM Thornetta Davis
2:45 PM Guy King with special guest Chris Cain
4:15 PM Bombino
11 AM Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis, Tim Gant, Tino Cortes, Alan Burroughs, and Stone Academy students
12:30 PM Bob Stroger
2 PM Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith & the House Bumpers
3:30 PM Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & the Mannish Boyz
5 PM Mzz Reese
6:30 PM Breezy Rodio
8 PM Vance "Guitar" Kelly & the Backstreet Blues Band
11 AM-9 PM Showcase of veteran and emerging Chicago-based artists
11:15 AM Jimmy Burns Band
12:30 PM Keith "the Prince of the Delta Blues" Johnson & the Big Muddy Blues Band
1:45 PM Karen Wolfe
3 PM Grady Champion
4:15 PM Jam session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
2 PM Gerry Hundt's Legendary One-Man-Band
3 PM Eric Noden
4 PM Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama
5 PM Charlie Musselwhite with special guest Billy Boy Arnold
6:30 PM Jimmy Johnson Blues Band
7:45 PM Bobby Rush
11 AM Melody Angel
12:15 PM Marquise Knox
1:30 PM Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby, and Wayne Baker Brooks
3 PM Billy Boy Arnold
4:15 PM Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones
11 AM Mary Lane
12:30 PM The Joel Paterson Organ Trio featuring Chris Foreman
2 PM Chicago Blues Piano Master: A Tribute to Otis Spann featuring Oscar Wilson, Johnny Iguana, Sumito Ariyoshi, Rie Kanehira, Roosevelt Purifoy, Harlan Terson, Frank Krakowski, and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
3:30 PM Dom Flemons
5 PM Bridges to the Blues program participants
6:30 PM Morry Sochat & the Special 20s
8 PM Lurrie Bell
11 AM-9 PM Showcase of veteran and emerging Chicago-based artists
11:15 AM Jesse "Guitar" Robinson
12:30 PM Super Chikan
1:45 PM John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band
3 PM O.B. Buchana
4:15 PM Jam session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
2 PM Dom Flemons
3 PM Harmonica Hinds
4 PM Doktu Rhute Muuzic
5:15 PM Latimore
6:30 PM Don Bryant
7:45 PM Bettye LaVette
11 AM Omar Coleman
12:15 PM Melvin Taylor & the Slack Band
1:30 PM The Kinsey Report
2:45 PM Toronzo Cannon
4:15 PM Roomful of Blues with guest vocalist Lynne Jordan
11 AM Willie Buck
12:30 PM Erwin Helfer
2 PM Cash Box Kings
3:30 PM Ivy Ford Band
5 PM Russ Green
6:30 PM Mike Wheeler Band
11 AM-9 PM Showcase of veteran and emerging Chicago-based artists
11:15 AM King Edward
12:30 PM R.L. Boyce
1:45 PM Jarekus Singleton
3 PM Zac Harmon
4:15 PM Jam session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
2 PM Chicago Bound Blues Band
3 PM Rick King's Royal Hustle
4 PM Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings
5:15 PM Larkin Poe
6:30 PM The Connection: Mike Welch and friends
7:45 PM Ruthie Foster