Sports & Recreation poll winners | Best of Chicago 2020

Some business to get out of the way: the reader poll results were determined by you, the readers! If you're angry about the results, you only have yourselves to blame! Let this be a reminder to keep a close eye on when voting begins next year so you can campaign for your favorites to get the top spot. Or better yet, share your own losses and gains on social media and tag us @Chicago_Reader with the hashtags #bestofchi and #BoC2020. Tell us what made your year worthwhile, shine a light on the people, places, and things that helped you survive, and we'll share with our followers. I should also acknowledge that a lot of writers' picks skew to the north side, in part because we weren't leaving our homes and that's where many of us live. It's something we recognize and are always working on changing—I hope this encourages all folks reading this to look beyond those borders.

Review the closed ballot to see all the finalists.

Best alternative to the Lakefront path

The 606

Runner-up: North Branch Trail

Best athlete

Javier Báez

Runner-up: José Abreu

Best billiards

Surge Billiards

Runner-up: Chris's Billiards

Best canoe/kayak rentals

Urban Kayaks

Runner-up: Chicago River Canoe and Kayak

Best dog park

Montrose Dog Beach

Runner-up: Jackson Bark

Best neighborhood park

Humboldt Park

Runner-up: Winnemac Park

Best pro men's sports team

Chicago White Sox

Runner-up: Chicago Cubs

Best pro women's sports team

Chicago Sky

Runner-up: Chicago Red Stars

Best sports TV/radio announcer

Pat Hughes

Runner-up: Len Kasper

