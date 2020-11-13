It’s time to decide the Best of Chicago 2020! 

click image

Voting happens in two stages.

First: Nominate your favorite local people, places, and businesses. The four most popular nominations in each category will make it to the second round: a multiple-choice ballot to choose the Best of Chicago!

Do you, your local business, or other local favorite deserve be honored as the Best of Chicago? Find the category or categories where you or your favorites qualify: Nominate, vote — and start promoting!

When

Nominations: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at noon CST until Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at noon CST

Final Voting: Friday, January 15, 2021, at noon CST until Monday, February 8, 2021 at noon CST.

Winners will be announced with the Reader issue of March 18—online and in print.

Where

Find your section

Use these handy shortcut URLs to link or point directly to your Best Of Chicago group:

Arts & Culture: chicagoreader.com/best/arts

City Life: chicagoreader.com/best/city

Food & Drink: chicagoreader.com/best/food

Buy Local: chicagoreader.com/best/buy

Music & Nightlife: chicagoreader.com/best/music

Cannabis: chicagoreader.com/best/cannabis

Sports & Recreation: chicagoreader.com/best/sports

#bestofchi

In your campaigning on social media, use the Reader's Best of Chicago hashtag:

#bestofchi

Use and share these images!

Click here to download a zip file of these images.

300x250 pixel IAB medium rectangle for the web, e-mail, etc:

Images sized for specific social media platforms—also suitable for use on the web, in e-mail, etc. Shown here scaled for space, click for full-size images:

1024x512 for Twitter

1200x630 for Facebook

1080x1080 for Instagram

1080x1920 for Instagram Stories

Sample text for your social media sharing:

NOMINATION ROUND

LinkedIn and Facebook:

We want to win the Chicago Reader’s Best of Chicago! Click the link to nominate us for Best [insert category]! Please share and help us get on the ballot! https://chicagoreader.com/best



Twitter (Click to tweet):

Nominate us for Best of Chicago! We hope to win [insert category name]! #bestofchi @chicago_reader https://chicagoreader.com/best

Voting Round

LinkedIn and Facebook:

We want to win the Chicago Reader’s Best of Chicago! Click the link to vote for us for Best [insert category]! Please share and help us get on the ballot! https://chicagoreader.com/best



Twitter (Click to tweet):

WE NEED YOUR VOTES! Vote for us in Best [insert category name]! #bestofchi @chicago_reader https://chicagoreader.com/best



And don’t forget, if you’re interested in advertising online or in print during the Best Of series, and for our Best Of Chicago issue on March 18, you can find information at chicagoreader.com/ads or email us directly at ads@chicagoreader.com.