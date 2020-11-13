 It’s time to decide the Best of Chicago 2020! | Best of Chicago Ballot | Chicago Reader

It’s time to decide the Best of Chicago 2020! 

Nominate, vote—and start promoting!

click image readerbestofchicago_logo_2020_final_horizontal.png

Voting happens in two stages.

First: Nominate your favorite local people, places, and businesses. The four most popular nominations in each category will make it to the second round: a multiple-choice ballot to choose the Best of Chicago!

Do you, your local business, or other local favorite deserve be honored as the Best of Chicago? Find the category or categories where you or your favorites qualify: Nominate, vote — and start promoting!

When

Nominations: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at noon CST until Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at noon CST

Final Voting: Friday, January 15, 2021, at noon CST until Monday, February 8, 2021 at noon CST.

Winners will be announced with the Reader issue of March 18—online and in print.

Where

Find your section

Use these handy shortcut URLs to link or point directly to your Best Of Chicago group:

Arts & Culture: chicagoreader.com/best/arts
City Life: chicagoreader.com/best/city
Food & Drink: chicagoreader.com/best/food
Buy Local: chicagoreader.com/best/buy
Music & Nightlife: chicagoreader.com/best/music
Cannabis: chicagoreader.com/best/cannabis
Sports & Recreation: chicagoreader.com/best/sports

#bestofchi

In your campaigning on social media, use the Reader's Best of Chicago hashtag:

#bestofchi

Use and share these images!

Click here to download a zip file of these images.

300x250 pixel IAB medium rectangle for the web, e-mail, etc:

Images sized for specific social media platforms—also suitable for use on the web, in e-mail, etc. Shown here scaled for space, click for full-size images:

1024x512 for Twitter

1200x630 for Facebook

1080x1080 for Instagram

1080x1920 for Instagram Stories

Sample text for your social media sharing:

NOMINATION ROUND

LinkedIn and Facebook:


Twitter (Click to tweet):

Voting Round

LinkedIn and Facebook:


Twitter (Click to tweet):


And don’t forget, if you’re interested in advertising online or in print during the Best Of series, and for our Best Of Chicago issue on March 18, you can find information at chicagoreader.com/ads or email us directly at ads@chicagoreader.com.

Tags:

More Best of Chicago Ballot »

