Best of Chicago 2020: Arts & Culture 

Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Latest issue
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
RSS
The Daily Reader, Early Warnings, and Food & Drink e-mails
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
City Life
News & Politics
Columns
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Events
Ads
Browse
How to place classified ads
Browse News & Politics
Features
Maya Dukmasova
Cannabis
The Ben Joravsky Show
Browse Music
Features
Chicagoans of Note
Gossip Wolf
The Listener
Secret History of Chicago Music
Music Reviews
Best Chicago albums of the 2010s
Bull Horn (paid sponsored content)
Early Warnings
Full music listings
Online events
Browse Film
Features
Movie reviews
Index of older long reviews
Small screen
Film archive: short reviews
This week’s movies of note
Movies of note: new reviews
Featured movie theaters
Browse Arts & Culture
Features
Recommended
Theater reviews
Art reviews
Ghost Light (news & notes)
Theater & Performance listings
Dance listings
Art listings
Improv/Sketch listings
Online events
Browse Food & Drink
Features
Mike Sula
Recommended
Reviews
Sommelier Series (paid sponsored content)
Cannabis
Events
Browse City Life
Community
The Mental Health Issue
Public Service Announcement
The Sex Issue
Shop Local
Sightseeing
Street View
Browse Columns
John Greenfield: On Transportation
Deanna Isaacs: On Culture
Ben Joravsky: On Politics
The Ben Joravsky Show
Dan Savage: Savage Love
Opinion
Browse Ads
Classifieds
Matches
How to advertise
Display advertising information
Classified advertising information
Submit a free Matches ad
Browse Events
Online events
Full event listings
Reader events
Recommended today
Recommended this weekend
This week’s movies of note
Early Warnings (Music)
Full music listings
Theater & Performance listings
Dance listings
Improv/Sketch listings
Art listings
Lit & Lectures listings
Food & Drink events
Cannabis events
Parties
Other stuff
Chicago Reader Book Club
TixReader: Buy tickets
Ben Joravsky Show
Online events
Early Warnings
Reviews
Issues
Find a paper
Giveaways
Я Store
Book Club
Donate
Tweet
Reprints
Best of Chicago 2020: Arts & Culture
click to enlarge
Illustration by Jason Wyatt Frederick
Best of Chicago 2020 is
presented by
Sponsored in part by
Best of Chicago 2020: Arts & Culture
Winner:
Continue
Arts & Culture poll winners
Winner:
Continue
Closing doors, opening windows
Kerry Reid
Winner:
Continue
Magic is still real
Becca James
Winner:
Continue
A non-obituary for Chicago improv
Sheri Flanders
Winner:
Continue
A new way to go live
Brianna Wellen
Winner:
Continue
The thrill of a Quimby’s Qustomized Quaranzine
Megan Kirby
Winner:
Continue
Stand-up anywhere with Comedy Pickup
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
Winner:
Continue
Yes, please
Brianna Wellen
Winner:
Continue
Virtual hope
Catey Sullivan
Winner:
Continue
Chicago’s art gallery alley
Elisa Shoenberger
Winner:
Continue
The lasting impact of the late Terrell Davis
Leor Galil
Winner:
Continue
Singing “Loser” on virtual karaoke
Jack Riedy
Winner:
Continue
The birth of virtual art shows
Jenna Rimensnyder
Winner:
Continue
The return of drive-ins
Arionne Nettles
Winner:
Continue
All the tees
Brianna Wellen
Winner:
Continue
The drag show must go on
Salem Collo-Julin
Winner:
Continue
Sections
Arts & Culture
Buy Local
Food & Drink
Cannabis
Music & Nightlife
City Life
Sports & Recreation
Hide
Related Stories
The ten best Chicago books of 2020
By Adam Morgan | Dec 18, 2020
Agenda Teaser
03.17.21
Performing Arts
Home/Land
April 10
Performing Arts
The Cabinet
February 21
More Agenda Teaser »
Best of Chicago voting ballot
Best of Chicago 2019
About the
Chicago Reader
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Freelancing Info
Contact Us
Advertising information
Distribution Locations Map
Reader
Subscriptions/Back Issues
Reprints
Chicago Reader Book Club
Upcoming
Reader
events
TixReader: Buy event tickets
Я Store
Support the
Reader
: Become a member
Make a donation
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader
Powered by
Foundation