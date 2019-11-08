 Best of Chicago credits | Best of Chicago 2019 | Credits | Chicago Reader
Best of Chicago credits 

click to enlarge Reader client relationship manager Ted Piekarz (center) poses for the Food & Drink shoot with editorial associate S. Nicole Lane (to his left) and creative lead Sue Kwong, along with photographer Lisa Predko and photo assistant Brian Gladkowski.

Reader client relationship manager Ted Piekarz (center) poses for the Food & Drink shoot with editorial associate S. Nicole Lane (to his left) and creative lead Sue Kwong, along with photographer Lisa Predko and photo assistant Brian Gladkowski.

Jamie Ramsay for Chicago Reader

Photography: Lisa Predko; art direction: Jamie Ramsay; assisting: Brian Gladkowski; retouching: Sarah Crump

Category illustrations: Tracy J. Lee. For more of Lee's work, go to tracyjlee.com.

Cover
Model: Janaya Green, Reader social media coordinator
Headband courtesy Jasmine Kwong

City Life
Model: Patti Flynn, Reader sales director
Green Line train, Cloud Gate bank, World's Tallest Buildings magnet and Concrete Chicago Map courtesy Chicago Architecture Foundation
Pride pins courtesy Patti Flynn and Lisa Predko
City Walks Deck: Chicago courtesy Jasmine Kwong

click to enlarge Reader social media coordinator Janaya Greene reads the latest paper while waiting for her Sports & Rec photo shoot. - JAMIE RAMSAY FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Reader social media coordinator Janaya Greene reads the latest paper while waiting for her Sports & Rec photo shoot.
  • Jamie Ramsay for Chicago Reader
click to enlarge Reader listings coordinator Salem Collo-Julin preps Patti the dog for her Sports & Rec photo shoot with Janaya. - JAMIE RAMSAY FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Reader listings coordinator Salem Collo-Julin preps Patti the dog for her Sports & Rec photo shoot with Janaya.
  • Jamie Ramsay for Chicago Reader
click to enlarge Sports & Rec model Patti needs the encouragement of her dog bestie Ray to prep for the shoot. Janaya holds Ray to set up the shot, while photo assistant Brian Gladkowski is on standby. - JAMIE RAMSAY FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Sports & Rec model Patti needs the encouragement of her dog bestie Ray to prep for the shoot. Janaya holds Ray to set up the shot, while photo assistant Brian Gladkowski is on standby.
  • Jamie Ramsay for Chicago Reader

Sports & Recreation
Model: Janaya Green
Animal talent: Patti the dog courtesy Zena Sakowski and Rob Kelly
Bowling ball courtesy Lisa Predko
Softball courtesy Chicago Reader, Kup Cup 2019 Champions
Moxi roller skates courtesy Athena Smith

click to enlarge Jamie arranges items for the Buy Local shoot. - LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Jamie arranges items for the Buy Local shoot.
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth for Chicago Reader
click to enlarge Lisa photographs Reader creative lead Sue Kwong for the Buy Local shoot as Jamie Ramsay offers prop advice. - LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Lisa photographs Reader creative lead Sue Kwong for the Buy Local shoot as Jamie Ramsay offers prop advice.
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth for Chicago Reader

Buy Local
Model: Sue Kwong, Reader creative lead
Cloud Gate and landscape ornaments courtesy Chicago Architecture Foundation
Boots courtesy Alcala's
Sweatshirt and jeans courtesy Dearborn Denim
Prince T-shirt courtesy Strange Cargo
Eat Sleep Whiskey enamel camp mug and Sonnenzimmer screen printed "Artists Series" mixtapes courtesy Longman & Eagle
Bar soaps courtesy Soap Distillery
Patterned zip pouch and radish ceramic tray courtesy Molly Costello Art & Design
Flag courtesy Chicago Teachers Union
Vinyl courtesy Reckless Records

click to enlarge Baked goods courtesy of Best Bakery winner Dinkel's Bakery. - JAMIE RAMSAY FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Baked goods courtesy of Best Bakery winner Dinkel's Bakery.
  • Jamie Ramsay for Chicago Reader
Food & Drink
Models: S. Nicole Lane, Reader editorial associate; Ted Piekarz, Reader client relationship manager, and Sue Kwong
Doughnuts and cupcake courtesy Dinkel's Bakery
Deep-dish courtesy Pizzeria Uno
Bagel courtesy Steingold's of Chicago
Vote Leor for Best Pizza sticker by Ryan Duggan

Cannabis
Model: S. Nicole Lane
Lil Whaley ceramic pipe, Grassroots CBD balm, Venus & Floral full spectrum hemp oil courtesy Bliss CBD

click to enlarge Yazmin Dominguez, media partnerships coordinator for the Reader poses for the Arts & Culture shoot. Photographer Lisa Predko sets up the shot with help from Readerdirector of photography Jamie Ramsay. - LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Yazmin Dominguez, media partnerships coordinator for the Reader poses for the Arts & Culture shoot. Photographer Lisa Predko sets up the shot with help from Readerdirector of photography Jamie Ramsay.
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth for Chicago Reader
click to enlarge Jamie styles a Virgil Abloh belt on Yazmin while Lisa gets ready to shoot the Arts & Culture photo. - LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Jamie styles a Virgil Abloh belt on Yazmin while Lisa gets ready to shoot the Arts & Culture photo.
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth for Chicago Reader
click to enlarge Yazmin poses for the Arts & Culture shoot. Lisa sets up the shot with help from Jamie Ramsay and photo assistant Brian Gladkowski. - LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH FOR CHICAGO READER
  • Yazmin poses for the Arts & Culture shoot. Lisa sets up the shot with help from Jamie Ramsay and photo assistant Brian Gladkowski.
  • Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth for Chicago Reader

Arts & Culture
Model: Yazmin Dominguez, Reader media partnerships coordinator
Off-White Industrial Belt designed exclusively for the MCA's "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" exhibition courtesy MCA
Barro clay cross from Metepec, Mexico, and sculpture of Xoloitzcuintli, a Mexican hairless dog, courtesy National Museum of Mexican Art
Spray paint courtesy Ric Horejs Art
Lady Carefree Camera courtesy Lisa Predko

Music & Nightlife
Model: S. Nicole Lane
Off Color Squoke courtesy Off Color Brewery

 —Reader staff

