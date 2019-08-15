The polls are open!

We know you love Chicago—now tell us why! Vote for your favorite places, people, and things to do in this city. The top four vote-getters for each ballot question will duke it out in a runoff. Winners will be announced in the Reader's special Best Of Chicago issue and online on November 7.

To start voting, pick a category below:

Things you should know about Best of Chicago voting:

• Voting is in two rounds: open nominations and a runoff of the top four nominees for each question.

• The first round of voting—nominations—is open until noon on Friday, September 13.

• Yes, you can vote for yourself, your friends, and for your and your friend's business.

• Voting is only allowed once per category. (wink) We reserve the right to exclude any suspicious or abusive votes.

• It's the Best of CHICAGO. Evanston? Probably close enough. Naperville? No way. (Don't worry, suburbs, we do have categories for you.)

• Please enter the official or best-known name of the person or establishment you're nominating.

• Save your survey code or URL if you need to complete your ballot later.

• Use #bestofchi on social media to spread the word!

First-Round Voting: August 15-September 13

Runoff Voting: September 25-October 21

Best of Chicago issue: November 7

Best of Chicago Party: November 13