October 29, 2019

Come to the Best of Chicago 2019 party 

Best of Chicago, the Reader's biggest issue of the year, comes out November 7. More than 30,000 ballots (over 900,000 votes) were cast in more than 300 categories. Find out who won!

Then come celebrate with us on November 19!

Win, lose, or draw, you will want to be in this terrific collector’s edition, with 55,000 copies going to 1,200 locations.

Deadline is Friday, November 1, to get your brand in this keepsake issue.

This Best of Chicago will be an issue that is referenced throughout the year—and it's a great opportunity to reach our loyal readers.

Call your rep, or contact Sales Director Patti Flynn (312-392-2970, ads@chicagoreader.com), as soon as you can to secure your spot in this upcoming special issue!

